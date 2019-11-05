Bowen Greenwood announces candidacy for secretary of state

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Bowen Greenwood, the clerk of Montana's Supreme Court, says he's running for secretary of state in 2020.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports Greenwood is the fourth Republican to join the race for the post held by Corey Stapleton. Stapleton is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. House.

Greenwood, who began his six-year term as Supreme Court clerk in January, said Tuesday he would focus on election integrity. He cited his experience as press secretary for then-Secretary of State Brad Johnson from 2006-2009.

The other Republicans running are outgoing Senate President Scott Sales of Bozeman, state Rep. Forrest Mandeville of Columbus and Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

State Sen. Bryce Bennett is the only Democrat running

If Greenwood is elected, the governor would appoint somebody to hold office until the next general election. Then someone would be elected to finish the term.

___

This story has been corrected to show that if Greenwood is elected secretary of state, the governor would appoint somebody to hold the office until the next general election, not until the end of the term.