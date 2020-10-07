Boulder City: Thursday Pence rally capped at 250 people

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is holding a rally at the airport in Boulder City on Thursday, the day after his debate in Utah with Kamala Harris.

Boulder City officials said in a statement Wednesday that the vice president's event will be held at a privately leased area of the airport and President Donald Trump's campaign has agreed to limit attendance at the rally to 250 participants.

That's the current limit on large gatherings imposed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Last month Trump held rallies with thousands of mostly mask-less supporters outside in Minden and inside in Henderson, a violation of Sisolak's then 50-person limit on gatherings. The Henderson venue was fined by local officials for hosting the event.

Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray said Trump campaign organizers, the airport tenant and the U.S. Secret Service agreed to close the gates and block more people from entering once 250 people are inside the event.