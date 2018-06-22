Boston public schools superintendent is stepping down

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang is stepping down after three years.

Chang told the Boston Globe he's negotiating with the school committee over his departure.

Chang was awarded a five-year contract when he took over the 57,000-student school system in 2015.

The Globe reports that Chang has had a rocky time in the top office, including friction over his plan to change school start times and an Internal Revenue Service audit that found mismanagement of student activity accounts.

On Thursday a coalition of civil rights and student advocacy groups sued the Boston Public Schools to find out how much student information the system shares with federal immigration officials

Chang previously worked in the Los Angeles schools.

Mayor Walsh is expected to name an interim school head.