Boston arts organizations get grants to help with reopening

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 150 Boston arts and cultural organizations are sharing in $815,000 worth of grants from the city's Arts and Culture COVID-19 Fund, the city announced Thursday.

The fund was established this summer with federal stimulus money to support small and mid-sized nonprofits to help them adapt their programs, spaces, and operating models to comply with coronavirus regulations.

“Supporting the organizations that bring transformative arts programming to every neighborhood in our city is imperative during this unprecedented time,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.

Boston’s arts and culture sector typically generates $1.35 billion in total economic activity, according to Americans for the Arts’ Arts and Economic Prosperity 5 report, but has been hit hard by the pandemic. The Mass Cultural Council reported that cultural nonprofits in Massachusetts have lost $425 million in revenue with 17,000 jobs.

The funding will help with the costs of finding safe spaces for performance and rehearsal, and adapting existing facilities to comply with public health standards.