BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston is preparing to cancel bus fares on three Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus lines in early 2022, using $8 million from the city's federal coronavirus relief funds.

The program, which passed the City Council on Wednesday, will repay the MBTA for the free fare on bus lines for two years, The Boston Globe reported on Wednesday. Buses 23, 28 and 29 run through Mattapan, Dorchester and Roxbury.