Boston Pops Brass Ensemble to perform at Logan Airport

BOSTON (AP) — Fans of the Boston Pops usually have to buy a pricey ticket to Symphony Hall or Tanglewood.

But the Boston Pops Brass Ensemble will entertain travelers for free at Logan International Airport this week.

The ensemble is scheduled to perform holiday hits at Logan’s Terminal B on Monday. The Pops will have a special giveaway and hot chocolate, coffee, tea, cold drinks and holiday treats including candy canes will be handed out to passengers.

The festivities start at 11 a.m.

The full Pops has just started its annual Holiday Pops on Tour schedule, which takes it to venues across the Northeast as well as its home at Symphony Hall in Boston.