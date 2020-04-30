Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing mother

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Bond has been set at $500,000 cash for a man accused of fatally shooting his mother in Sioux Falls.

Anthony Pritchard appeared in Lincoln County court Wednesday afternoon.

The body of 63-year-old Teresa Cate was found Monday afternoon after police were called to check on a foul odor. Police Lt. Terrance Matia said at a briefing Wednesday that Cate had died sometime in the past 10 days.

“Due to decomposition of the remains, we had to wait for an autopsy to be done to give us some more information, Matia said. “That led us to believe that this was a homicide.”

Officers arrested the 36-year-old Pritchard Tuesday evening on probable first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 14.

Matia said Cate was killed in the apartment, but declined to be specific about where on her body she was shot.

Pritchard’s charges of taking pictures and distributing them without consent and misusing an electronic communication device are unrelated to the homicide.