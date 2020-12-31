Bomb-sniffing dogs? Check. Times Square crowd? Not this year Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 11:55 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2014, file photo, New York Police Department counterterrorism officers, foreground, armed with an explosives detection device, far right, watch as other police officers inspect revelers entering a cordoned off area in Times Square in New York, on New Years Eve. Although New York City police have turned to familiar tactics ahead of the iconic Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, ball drop, the department's playbook this year includes an unusual mandate: preventing crowds from gathering in Times Square. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, police officers gather at the southern end of Times Square to receive their assignments for New Year's Eve in New York. Although New York City police have turned to familiar tactics ahead of the iconic Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, ball drop, the department's playbook this year includes an unusual mandate: preventing crowds from gathering in Times Square. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2011, file photo, heavily armed police officers stand guard during the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square. Although New York City police have turned to familiar tactics ahead of the iconic Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, ball drop, the department's playbook this year includes an unusual mandate: preventing crowds from gathering in Times Square. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, sanitation trucks block a street leading to Times Square where the New Year's Eve celebration takes place, in New York. Although New York City police have turned to familiar tactics ahead of the iconic Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, ball drop, the department's playbook this year includes an unusual mandate: preventing crowds from gathering in Times Square. Peter Morgan/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police turned to familiar tactics ahead of Thursday's New Year's Eve celebrations, deploying bomb-sniffing dogs and sand-filled sanitation trucks intended to guard against explosions.
But the department's playbook this year includes an unusual mandate: preventing crowds of any size from gathering in Times Square.