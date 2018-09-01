Body recovered near where man was thrown from Jet Ski in NY

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A body has been recovered from the Niagara River near where a man was thrown from his Jet Ski almost a week ago.

TV station WKBW reports that a body was recovered Saturday by marine officers from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they cannot confirm that the body is the man who was thrown from his Jet Ski on Aug. 26.

Authorities have been searching for 51-year-old Ahmed Umar since the accident. The sheriff's office says the search for Umar will continue until the body recovered Saturday is positively identified.

___

Information from: WKBW-TV, http://www.wkbw.com