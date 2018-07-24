Body pulled from Upper Iowa River was that of Florida woman

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a body recovered from the Upper Iowa River in northeast Iowa was that of a Florida woman.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department says kayakers found the body Sunday near the shoreline, northwest of Decorah. Attempts to resuscitate her failed.

The department identified her as 65-year-old Susan Fechhelm, who lived in St. Petersburg, Florida. She'd been wearing a life jacket while alone in a kayak, but the life jacket had partially come off. The department says no one saw her kayak capsize.

An autopsy is scheduled.