Body of missing boater found in Lake of the Ozarks

STOVER, Mo. (AP) — Divers have found the body of a missing boater in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 73-year-old Dennis Jaeger, of Mexico, Missouri, fell overboard around noon Thursday at the 54-mile mark on the lake's main channel.

A search began after his boat was found adrift, and divers found his body Friday.