Body of man, 47, found off Lake Mead Boulevard east of Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are looking for one or more killers after the body of a 47-year-old man was found off a remote desert stretch of Lake Mead Boulevard east of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Raul James Salazar was shot to death. His hometown was not immediately known.

Las Vegas police say it appears Salazar was killed somewhere else before his body was left in a sleeping bag off the two-lane road also known as State Route 147.

Police say Red Rock Search and Rescue members found the body about 7:30 a.m. Friday while looking for a person who had been reported missing.