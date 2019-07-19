Body of drowned kayaker pulled from Nevada's Washoe Lake

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a kayaker who apparently drowned in Washoe Lake between Reno and Carson City.

Divers from the Washoe County Sheriff's HASTY team and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District found the body Wednesday evening under water about 7 feet (2 meters) deep.

Witnesses reported a man in a kayak went under the surface and didn't come up Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon says he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

The Washoe County medical examiner's office has identified the victim but his name is being withheld pending notification of family.