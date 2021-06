MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Creve Coeur Lake in suburban St. Louis, authorities there said.

A Maryland Heights Fire Protection District search and rescue team found the boy’s body around 8 p.m. Thursday, about an hour after he went under the water and failed to resurface. Officials said the boy was not wearing a life jacket. Authorities did not immediately release the teen’s name.