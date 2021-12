ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The body of a man who fell into Georgia's largest lake while working on his boat was found with sonar on Sunday and retrieved by a remotely operated vehicle, officials said.

James Dunn Lindsey, 46 of Cumming, fell into Lake Lanier, north of Atlanta, on Thursday, news agencies reported. The lake north of Atlanta covers 38,000 acres (15,400 hectares) acres and has 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) of shoreline.