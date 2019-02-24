Bobcat recovering after being hit by California police car

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a bobcat is recovering after being struck by a police car on a canyon road in Southern California.

Laguna Beach Police Officer Thomas McGuire tells the Orange County Register he initially thought he'd hit someone's pet when the cat darted in front of his vehicle Feb. 19.

McGuire says when he got out to check, he realized the animal was bigger than a house cat.

Animal Control officers rushed the bleeding bobcat to an animal hospital, where it was diagnosed with head trauma.

Dr. Kristi Krause, a veterinarian, tells the newspaper she expects the 11-pound (5-kilogram) cat to be released back into the wild after it regains strength.

McGuire visited the bobcat on Friday. He joked that if he sees it again, he'll issue a ticket for jaywalking.

