Bobcat attacks 4-year-old girl, 4 others in Arizona forest

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Wildlife officials are searching for a bobcat after it bit five people, including a 4-year-old girl, at a southern Arizona campground.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said on its Twitter account Monday that the bobcat remains at large in the Mount Graham area.

The attack happened Sunday evening at Shannon Campground.

Authorities say all five victims were treated at area hospitals and have been released.

The agency is advising visitors to try and avoid the Shannon and Snow Flat campgrounds. If they see the aggressive bobcat, they should notify Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.