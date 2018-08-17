Boaters warned to be alert for debris from flash flooding

LODI, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are warning boaters to be alert for large amounts of debris washed into upstate New York lakes, rivers and canals by torrential rainfall earlier this week.

Tuesday's storms dumped 6 or more inches of rain on some areas from the Finger Lakes to the Southern Tier and the eastern end of Lake Ontario.

Some of the worst damage occurred along the eastern shore of Seneca Lake, where flash floods tore through a campground and lakeside residential neighborhoods.

The rushing water washed vehicles, campers, sheds, propane tanks, household items and other debris into the lake, creating a navigation hazard for boaters.

Seneca County Manager John Sheppard says New York State Police helicopters and U.S. Coast Guard aircraft are helping local agencies pinpoint floating debris fields so they can be removed.