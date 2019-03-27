Board votes to end proposed North Carolina light rail plan

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina board has decided to halt a light-rail project which would have linked two major universities.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that after a closed-door session on Wednesday, GoTriangle general manager Jeff Moore recommended to the board of trustees that the $2.7 billion project linking UNC Hospitals with Duke University and stops in-between be discontinued.

Agency officials noted opposition from Duke, which had expressed concerns over running the line outside its medical center, and how noise, vibrations and trains could disrupt emergency traffic and patient care. The school, whose property was considered key to the project moving ahead, refused to sign an agreement with GoTriangle to continue working on the rail line.

The proposed 18-mile (28-kilometer), 19-station line was also approaching deadlines which may have forced cuts.

