Board of Education heeds call to cut budget, trims nearly $700,000

WESTPORT — As the school’s budget is being reviewed by the Board of Finance, the Board of Education is continuing its work to make cuts and bring the total increase down.

At the Board of Education’s Monday meeting, Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer and Director of School Business Operations Elio Longo laid out changes in the proposed 2018-2019 budget that would result in $689,712 in savings.

The bulk of those savings, $400,000, are achievable by fast-tracking supplies and facilities project's — including the purchase of hardware for the technology department, cleaning supplies and making upgrades to master clock and fire systems — to the current budget year, thanks to a surplus.

“That’s not really changing what we were planning on doing next year, it’s just accelerating it into this year. So we’re not really reducing maintenance or the things that would be done, it’s just we’re having better than expected performance and so we’re able to move those to this year,” board member Mark Mathias said.

Additionally, $245,000 was saved in the upcoming year’s budget thanks to a negotiated 5-year contract with the district’s bus provider Dattco, as well as more long-term savings.

“The four remaining years, there are additional possibly $290,000 of cost avoidance,” Longo told the board, who voted unanimously on the new contract.

Another roughly $44,000 came out of employee negotiations around worker’s compensation.

With the cuts, the new total school budget would be down to $118,223,800, or a 3.36 percent increase year-over-year. The cuts come after a Board of Finance meeting in late-March at which members expressed that the education budget as it stood, at a nearly four percent year-over-year increase, had to be cut.

Palmer said that the district is in the middle of ongoing discussions with its seven bargaining units to transfer members to the state health insurance plan for “cost containment,” but no agreement has been reached at this point.

“Failure to have resolution as this budget moves forward will put increased pressure on the budget being adopted as recommended this evening. We will continue to do our due diligence,” Palmer said.