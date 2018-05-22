Board of Education Chairman Gordon to step down

WESTPORT — Michael Gordon will soon no longer be chairman of the Board of Education.

Citing an increasingly busy schedule, Gordon announced Monday he would step down by the end of June from the school board after more than six years of service, including almost four years as chairman.

“Since I first joined the board, my responsibilities at work have increased as my company has expanded. I”m at a point with my day job that I can no longer continue my BOE service at the high intensity level that it requires,” Gordon, a Democrat, told the board.

Since 2005, Gordon has owned his own strategic communications firm, Group Gordon, with offices in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. He has three children in Westport Public Schools. He was elected to the board in 2011 and became chairman in 2014. He served in President Bill Clinton’s administration as a special assistant on education policy.

