Board charged with monitoring state services understaffed

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An independent board charged with overseeing the state's services for adults with intellectual disabilities is understaffed, with just five of the 15 members it needs under state law in place.

The volunteer Maine Developmental Services Oversight and Advisory Board is tasked with independent oversight of the state's developmental services system. The Bangor Daily News reports Republican Gov. Paul LePage has not made any appointments to the board since January 2016, and his administration has shared little data with the board.

The state law that governs the oversight board requires that current members send nominations to the governor, who then appoints members.

LePage spokeswoman Julie Rabinowitz didn't explain the reasons behind the lack of appointments to the oversight board, saying the governor will likely review candidates in September.