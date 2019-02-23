Blustery, slick conditions remain across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The impact from a strong winter storm continued Saturday with drivers in many areas of New Mexico facing blustery and slick conditions that included blowing snow, strong crosswinds, low visibility and snow and ice on roadways.

The National Weather Service said snow would end in northeastern New Mexico by midday with 1 to 2 inches (2.5-5 centimeters) of snow across much of the area and double that amount in some mountains and highlands, with strong winds along and south of Interstate 40 and east of Interstate 25.