Blues band closes out summer concert series

Band members included, from left, Roy Rodriquez, Chris "Otis" Cross, Chris Bishop, Rick Quintanal, Joe Najmy, and Doug Bernstein, at the Weston Historical Society's Music at the Barn series, featuring Otis and the Hurricanes, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Weston, Conn.

WESTON — The Weston Historical Society’s annual summertime concert series, Music at the Barn, came to a close Sunday night when Otis & the Hurricanes performed their mix of funky blues and rock.

“It’s beautiful. It’s outside,” Chris “Otis” Cross said of the venue, which his band has played three times now.

“It’s great to look out and see that,” he said, gesturing to the expansive country setting framing the society grounds off Weston Road.

“We think that the landscape is just really restful and bucolic and a great place to listen to music,” said Pam Kersey, WHS president, with kids running about the lawn and parents able to enjoy a picnic or drink while listening to the band.

“It’s just conducive to a nice, relaxing Sunday evening before the work week begins,” she said.