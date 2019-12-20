Bluepoint Wellness Dispensary to open in Westport

BluePoint Wellness. BluePoint Wellness. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bluepoint Wellness Dispensary to open in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Green Thumb Industries, a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, will open BluePoint Wellness — Westport’s first cannabis store — on Monday.

“We are excite to keep up the momentum of store openings with our fifth store opening within the last month and our second in the great state of Connecticut,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler in a statement on Friday. “We look forward to being involved members of the Westport community and promoting well-being on the East Coast.”

GTI also has a cultivation and processing facility in West Haven and a BluePoint Wellness store in Branford. The company entered the Connecticut market in January when it acquired Advanced Grow Labs.

The state currently has 36 qualifying conditions ranging from Tourette Syndrome and cancer to glaucoma and arthritis. For those interested in the state’s medical marijuana program they can visit the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s site.

BluePoint Wellness is at 1460 Post Road E. in Westport. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com