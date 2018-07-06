Blowing dust again snarls traffic in desert south of Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Blowing dust is again snarling highway traffic south of Phoenix.

The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory for parts of Pinal County and far southern metro Phoenix into early Friday afternoon and the state Department of Transportation said traffic on State Route 347 between Interstate 10 and Maricopa was at a crawl because of a crash and low visibility from dust.

Blowing dust from the area's first monsoon storm this year snarled traffic on I-10 and SR 347 late Thursday.

Dust storms are common during Arizona's monsoon season that runs from mid-June to the end of September.