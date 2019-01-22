https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Bloomberg-to-visit-Maryland-lawmakers-Naval-13551079.php
Bloomberg to visit Maryland lawmakers, Naval Academy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to visit Maryland lawmakers and the U.S. Naval Academy.
The potential presidential candidate is planning stops in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman says he will meet with state lawmakers at the Maryland State House.
Then, he is scheduled to give a lecture at the nearby U.S. Naval Academy.
Bloomberg is considering running as a Democratic candidate for president in 2020.
