Blizzard covers Spain in white, brings Madrid to standstill ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 4:37 a.m.
1 of5 A view shows the landscape covered with snow in Rivas in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Spain is on high alert Friday as a cold snap is covering with snow much of the country, causing disruptions in road, sea and air traffic while authorities warn that the worst may still be coming over the weekend. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Two men walk slowly in the middle of a street after a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Spain is on high alert as a cold snap is covering much of the country with snow disrupting road, sea, rail and air traffic with the capital, Madrid enduring what the city's mayor described as "the worst storm in 80 years." Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A woman walks along a street after a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Spain is on high alert as a cold snap is covering much of the country with snow disrupting road, sea, rail and air traffic with the capital, Madrid enduring what the city's mayor described as "the worst storm in 80 years." Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Frozen laundry hangs on a line outside an apartment window after a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Spain is on high alert as a cold snap is covering much of the country with snow disrupting road, sea, rail and air traffic with the capital, Madrid enduring what the city's mayor described as "the worst storm in 80 years." Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A man jogs as the landscape is covered with snow in Rivas in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Spain is on high alert Friday as a cold snap is covering with snow much of the country, causing disruptions in road, sea and air traffic while authorities warn that the worst may still be coming over the weekend. Manu Fernandez/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — An unusual and persistent blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with snow, freezing traffic and leaving thousands trapped in cars or in train stations and airports that had suspended all services as the snow kept falling on Saturday.
The capital, Madrid, and other parts of central Spain activated for the first time a red weather alert, the highest, and called in the military to rescue people from vehicles trapped on everything from small roads to the city's major thoroughfares.