Blizzard conditions, crashes close I-80 in Nebraska

First responders check on drivers following a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Blizzard conditions in south-central to southeastern Nebraska have led to several crashes and prompted officials to close a 120-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in the state. less First responders check on drivers following a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Blizzard conditions in south-central to southeastern ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Blizzard conditions, crashes close I-80 in Nebraska 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Blizzard conditions in south-central to southeastern Nebraska have led to several crashes and prompted officials to close a 120-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in the state.

The Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 has been closed in both directions from Grand Island to Gretna, just southwest of Omaha.

The patrol says troopers and first responders are dealing with several crashes along that stretch of interstate, including a pileup of dozens of semitrailers and vehicles near Waverly just east of Lincoln.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for a swath that stretches from south-central Nebraska over the southeastern corner into western Iowa. Cities within the warning area include Omaha, Lincoln, Omaha, Seward, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Beatrice and Falls City. Those areas could see up to 10 inches of snow. Surrounding areas are under a winter weather advisory.