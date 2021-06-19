Blaze at Moscow fireworks warehouse injures 4 June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 2:47 p.m.
1 of13 Smoke rises from a pyrotechnics warehouse in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 19, 2021. A large fire broke out at a fireworks depot in the center of Moscow. The fire is raging at the area of 500 square meters, Russia emergency services said in the statement. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — A warehouse holding a reported 15 metric tons (16.5 tons) of fireworks in central Moscow caught fire on Saturday, sending a huge cloud of smoke and a fusillade of explosions over the area.
Three firefighters and a warehouse employee were injured and one firefighter was hospitalized.