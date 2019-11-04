Blast at Dow Chemical plant linked to power surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A parish official says a power surge preceded an explosion at a Dow Chemical plant that shook the Baton Rouge area.

The Advocate reports that a tank at a glycol processing unit ruptured on Sunday, creating a shock wave that could be heard miles away.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says plant systems were being restarted following a power surge when the explosion occurred.

Company officials haven't said what caused the tank to rupture, but they've been communicating with state and local officials.

Dow says it has been monitoring air quality since the explosion. The company says it hasn't detected any contaminants that would be harmful to people.

No injuries have been reported.