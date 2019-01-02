Black veterans seek donations to save Chicago chapter hall

CHICAGO (AP) — A group of African-American veterans is seeking donations to help save their longtime Chicago chapter hall from a mounting tax debt.

The Montford Point Marine Association, Inc. Chicago Chapter No. 2 has operated out of a building in Englewood for 35 years.

The group's nearly three dozen members range in age from 38 to 97, and include veterans who've served in World War II and all subsequent U.S. wars.

But the Chicago Sun-Times reports the group is seeking more time from Cook County to pay $75,000 in back property taxes. They'll lose the building if they don't find that money by Feb. 1, or get an extension.

A GoFundMe account that's raising money for property taxes and repairs to the building has collected only about $10,000 toward their $200,000 goal.

