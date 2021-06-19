Black-owned movie studio moves closer to fruition in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A development that organizers say “is poised to become the second-largest Black-owned film studio in the United States” moved one step closer to fruition June 10 when the Land Use Control Board approved the zoning adjustments necessary to build “BLP Film Studios,” an 85-acre production facility in Whitehaven.
“Our goal is to make Memphis the international epicenter for producing films and projects led by Black and brown creators on the production and directing side of those projects,” said Jason A. Farmer, 52, a former Marine and business executive who for the past few several years has been working to launch BLP, which he said “is poised to become the second-largest Black-owned film studio in the United States,” behind Tyler Perry’s facilities in Atlanta.