Birmingham Police: Fleeing suspects hit officer with car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning, authorities said.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said the officer was responding to a call regarding burglarized vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot, news outlets reported.

Maudlin said the officer was approaching a silver SUV believed to have several suspects inside, when the car hit the officer and fled the scene.

Police pursed the vehicle but lost them along Interstate 59.

The officer's condition wasn't immediately released.

Police said anyone with information on the silver SUV should contact the department.