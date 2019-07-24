Biologist: Nuisance bears likely to ease as berries ripen

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's top bear biologist says this summer's nuisance bear problem is likely to ease in the next few weeks as berries and other natural foods ripen in the state's forests.

Meanwhile, Fish and Wildlife Biologist Forrest Hammond is continuing to urge people to keep food away from bears so they don't associate people with food.

The message comes after Vermont game wardens had to kill two bears in recent weeks. One of the bears had entered an Underhill home. In the other case, a bear was bothering hikers along the Appalachian Trail in southern Vermont.

Hammond says experts are monitoring a number of other problem bears.

He says biologists remember the case last year in New Hampshire when a woman was injured by a bear that had entered her home.