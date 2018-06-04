Biographical information about Russell Fagg

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Russell Fagg of Billings is running as a Republican for Montana's U.S. Senate seat in 2018. Here are some biographical details on Fagg.

NAME: Russell Fagg.

AGE: 57 (Born June 26, 1960).

EDUCATION: J.D., University of Montana, 1986. Master of Judicial Studies, University of Nevada-Reno, 1999. B.A., Whitman College, 1983.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: District Court judge, 1995-2017. Montana House of Representatives, 1991-1995.

MILITARY: None.

FAMILY: Married to wife Karen. They have twin children.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @RussForUSSenate, Facebook.com/russfagg and Instagram.com/RussFaggforSenate. Website: www.RussForMontana.com