Bills seeks to water down penalties for underage drinking

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Underage booze drinkers would no longer face the prospect of jail time and they may not be required to attend alcohol intervention programs under a pair of proposals being considered by the North Dakota Legislature.
The legislation comes as alcohol use by North Dakota teens is among the highest in the nation, state health officials say. And despite decades-long campaigns aimed at stopping underage drinking, it remains an issue that more than 90 percent of adults in the state have identified as a problem in their communities, state surveys show.