Bills more likely to pass at end of session, data show

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island bills introduced in the early part of the year are much less likely to end up becoming law, according to data in a new tool unveiled by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.

Just 21% of the acts introduced in January 2019 and 18% of the acts introduced in February became law.

In contrast, lawmakers enacted 72% of the legislation introduced in June, showing the chances of successfully passing a bill rises dramatically as the session nears its conclusion, The Boston Globe reported.

The last-minute rush has implications for the public, said John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, a non-partisan good-government group.

“When the bulk of legislation is passed in the final weeks of the Assembly session, it is difficult — if not impossible — for the public to follow what is happening,” Marion said. “The result is legislation that has not received the scrutiny it deserves, and an opaque process where professional lobbyists thrive.”

Gorbea unveiled the tool Thursday saying it will let the public easily sort years of lobbying and legislative information using dozens of search functions. That information has been public in the past, but not easy to access.

Many legislative decisions get pushed off until the end of the session, partly for strategic reasons, Marion said. For example, legislative leaders gain leverage if they hold on to bills until after the state budget passes near the end of the session, he said.

Marion said the General Assembly so far this year has demonstrated it's capable of acting on substantive legislation early in the session, citing action on a proposed ban on 3D guns, and removing a "legislative veto" provision from state marijuana regulations as examples.