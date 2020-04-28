Billings police investigating two shooting deaths

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two men were shot to death in unrelated shootings that happened about 18 hours apart in Billings, police said.

Micah Aaron Myron, 50, was shot in the chest in a yard at 10 p.m. Sunday, the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Officers were interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage, Lt. David Cardillo said.

Investigators believe disturbances preceded both shootings and that they were unrelated.

A 24-year-old Billings man was found with a fatal gunshot wound just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. His name has not been released.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice in Monday's shooting.

No arrests had been made in connection with either of the actual shootings, police said Tuesday morning.

Billings hadn't had a fatal shooting since June 2019.