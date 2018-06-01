Billings construction company fined after worker's death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings construction company has been fined $8,000 for an incident in which a worker was killed after being struck by a concrete beam that broke loose.

The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued two citations to Fisher Construction Inc. following an investigation of the fatal January incident. Thirty-nine-year-old David Shepard died in the incident.

The citations weren't directly in relation to Shepard's death. But the administration's Billings Area Director, Art Hazen, said they arose from the agency's investigation of his death.

The company was fined for two reasons: For failing to conduct an adequate engineering survey prior to the start of demolition work on the former Labor Temple Hall and for not protecting employees from exposure to airborne silica dust while using drills and grinders.

