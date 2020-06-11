Bill would undo Katrina-era law blocking some virus records

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Hurricane Katrina-era law that New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's administration cited to block some information about the state's response to COVID-19 would be repealed under legislation introduced Thursday.

Republican state Sen. Joe Pennacchio said he introduced the bill after reading coverage in the news media.

Last month The Associated Press, NJ.com and The USA Today Network reported on the Murphy administration's denials of public records stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Under New Jersey’s open records law, The Associated Press sought reports that Murphy required under a March executive order calling for hospitals and nursing homes to disclose their capacity and supplies during the outbreak. The AP also sought records on any commandeered medical supplies authorized under another executive order.

Both requests were denied citing the 2005 Emergency Health Powers Act, which says that reports and other records made during an emergency are not considered public.

The 2005 law was aimed at making the state’s response to emergencies quicker, but it also allows includes the language blocking records' release.

Pennacchio's bill would remove the section of the law the Murphy administration cited.