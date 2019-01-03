Bill would prevent party switching in primary elections

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill has been introduced that would limit when Wyoming voters could change their political party affiliation.

The Gillette News Record reports that Senate File 32 would ban people from changing their political party in their voter registration from the first day people can be nominated or file for office through the day of the primary election.

Co-sponsor Republican Rep. Scott Clem, of Gillette, says the proposal aims to stop people from switching parties to subvert another party's primary election.

The issue came up after Republican Foster Friess lost the 2018 primary election to Mark Gordon. Some contended after the election that a number of Democrats changed their party affiliation to Republican to boost Gordon's chances.

The state Legislature convenes next Tuesday in Cheyenne.

