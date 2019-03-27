Bill to create forfeiture database in SC passes House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a bill to create a searchable database of property seized by police.

The House voted 104-6 to approve the bill requiring the State Law Enforcement Division to keep the database. It faces one more routine vote before it is sent to the Senate.

Lawmakers did make one change to the bill, saying a criminal charge is needed before police can take money or other assets.

