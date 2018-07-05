Bill signed allows women year supply of birth control pills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bipartisan bill to give women a full-year supply of birth control pills with a single prescription has been signed into law by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

The bill lifts a three-month cap for contraceptive prescriptions, raising it to 12 months. Doctors would prescribe 12 months of the medication and insurance carriers would be mandated to cover it without imposing co-pays.

The legislation was recommended by a study commission last year that included representation from the state's Nurses Association, Hospital Association and Pharmacists' Association.

Last month, Sununu signed a bill that would allow pharmacists to prescribe oral contraceptives without a doctor's visit.