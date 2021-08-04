Bill repealing Iraq war powers advances in Senate ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 1:29 p.m.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted Wednesday to finally repeal two decades-old measures giving open-ended approval for military action in Iraq, an early round of action in a growing Democratic push to reclaim congressional say over U.S. military strikes and deployments.
Committee members voted 14-8, with three Republicans voting with Democrats, to repeal the 1991 measure that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War to expel Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's forces from Kuwait, and the 2002 measure that greenlighted the United States' 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Written By
ELLEN KNICKMEYER