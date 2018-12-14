Bill naming post office for Army captain Khan heads to Trump

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bill to name a Virginia post office for a U.S. Army captain whose Muslim father spoke out against candidate Donald Trump is now heading to the president's desk.

The bill renaming a Charlottesville post office after University of Virginia alumnus Humayun Khan passed the Senate by unanimous consent, and now only needs Trump's signature to take effect.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that Rep. Tom Garrett, a Republican, proposed the bill more than a year ago and plans an official naming ceremony before he leaves office next month.

Khan was 27 when he died in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Trump was roundly criticized for his response to a Democratic National Convention speech by the soldier's father, Khizr Khan.

