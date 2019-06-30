Bill makes underage alcohol possession a civil offense

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have given final approval to a bill making underage possession or consumption of alcohol a civil offense rather than a crime.

The bill passed the state Senate unanimously on Sunday and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney for his signature.

The Senate approved the measure after the House added an amendment making possession or consumption of alcohol by a person under 21 a civil offense only for the first and second offenses. This amendment also removes driver's license revocation as a penalty for a violation.

A violation of the statute would carry a $100 fine for the first offense and not less than $200 for a subsequent offense.

Information concerning a civil offense violation would not appear on an individual's certified criminal record.