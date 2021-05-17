Bill giving temporary break to young NC drivers finalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Young drivers whose attempts to get their North Carolina provisional license were stymied by COVID-19 pandemic delays in the past year would get a timing break under legislation headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The Senate agreed unanimously Monday evening to House changes to a bill that would cut the amount of time drivers must hold a learner's permit before seeking a license that lets them drive unsupervised. The time would be reduced from 12 months to six, but the shorter window would only last for those applying for the “Level 2” license through the end of the year. Bill supporters are seeking Cooper's signature to make it become law.