Bill aims to rename post office for abolitionist, suffragist

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's congressional delegation has introduced legislation to rename a post office in honor of a 19th-century abolitionist and suffragist.

The delegation introduced a bill in both chambers to honor Elizabeth Buffum Chace by renaming a post office in Central Falls after her.

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa suggested establishing a lasting landmark to her work.

Chace dedicated her life to advocating for the abolition of slavery and women's rights. The Rhode Island Historical Society says she met and married Samuel Chace in Fall River, Massachusetts, and their home in Valley Falls, Rhode Island, became a way station for escaped slaves and abolitionist speakers in the 1850s.

They built a home in Central Falls in 1858.

The society says Chace led the Rhode Island Women's Suffrage Association from 1870 until her death in 1899.