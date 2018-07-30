Bigfoot erotica? Fur flies in Virginia congressional race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Here's a political attack you don't hear every day — or ever: A Virginia congressional candidate says her opponent is unfit for office because he is a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica."

Democrat Leslie Cockburn is accusing Republican Denver Riggleman of fetishizing the mythical ape-like giant.

Cockburn made the accusations on Twitter and posted pictures from Riggleman's Instagram account showing nude drawings of Bigfoot.

Riggleman says the drawings were meant as satire, mock cover art for a book he wrote. His posts said the book is titled "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him," but he says he didn't know what "Bigfoot erotica" was until Cockburn mentioned it.

Cockburn and Riggleman are competing to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District, stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border.